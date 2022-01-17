Medical officials concerned about record number of COVID-19 cases in SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The number of active cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County has reached an all-time high, drawing concerns from health and medical officials.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department recently announced that 2,967 new cases have been reported in the past week, to go along with 3,573 current active cases, and a 14-day average of 342.

“Now is the time to double-down on precautions, because Omicron is finding its way through every gap in protection,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer. “My best advice is to avoid gatherings, wear the best mask you can, and get vaccinated or boosted if you are eligible.”

While the numbers are at the highest level since the pandemic started nearly two years ago in March 2020, they likely do no reflect the actual number of cases since the numbers do not include those who test positive through at-home tests or cannot access testing.

Public Health has also reported the Omicron variant now represents about 90% of recently sequenced cases in the county.

The current number of people are that are hospitalized is 51, including six listed in intensive care.

“While we are extremely fortunate that some people have less severe illness with this variant, that is sadly not the case for many otherwise-healthy people who have succumbed to COVID-19. My heart goes out to their loved ones,” said Borenstein. “Our job now as a community is to weather this surge in a way that allows our local health care system to continue caring not only for patients with COVID-19 but also those with other severe issues like heart attacks and cancer.”

