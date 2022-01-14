SLO County reports highest number of active COVID-19 cases ever

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County is seeing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases.

The county says it is experiencing the highest level of active cases since the pandemic began.

More than 2,900 new cases were reported in the past week alone with more than 3,500 total active cases right now.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department says 90% of the cases are the Omicron variant.

Additionally, three more SLO County residents have died from COVID-19. The county's death toll is now 378.