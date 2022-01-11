SLO County provides update on rapid surge of COVID-19 cases fueled by now dominant Omicron variant

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Public Health provided an update Tuesday morning on the recent surge of COVID-19 cases being fueled by the Omicron variant.

Speaking to county supervisors at a board meeting that was closed to the public due to the current state of the virus, Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein expressed concerns how COVID-19 is impacting the community.

"It is taking its toll," said Borenstein. "This is really related to Omicron at this point."

Borenstein said the county expected to see a rise in cases during the holidays, but the case growth has been unprecedented from previous case surges.

"Over the past 7 days, we've had more than 1,700 cases, and in the days following Christmas and New Year's," said Borenstein. "Our case daily case counts have numbered upwards of 400, even 500, and this compares to the beginning the month of December when we would have about 30 cases on a daily average."

She also revealed the Omicron variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the county, accounting for 75 percent of all cases.

While she acknowledged the variant is proving to be a milder strain from the Delta variant, especially for individuals that are vaccinated, it is still worrisome.

"With the rate of increase and the number of cases we have of this very, very transmissible disease, even at a smaller percentage of individuals having severe impacts from it, it still is proving itself to have widespread implications for severe disease, hospitalizations, and now we're starting to see the uptick in deaths," said Borenstein.

As case counts begin to rise, Borenstein added hospitalizations and deaths are beginning to rise from previous numbers.

"We have been trending upward," said Borenstein. "We have been somewhat stabilized. 38 individuals in the hospital (Monday), eight of whom are in intensive care, and our death numbers have risen just slowly, but it's important to note, with both of these indicators that they typically lag behind rises in cases."

Two deaths are being reported since last Friday, with seven more still awaiting final confirmation from death certificates.