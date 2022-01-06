Rush to get home COVID kits has early risers waiting at store doors

GOLETA, Calif. - A line of customers had only one thing in mind at the Goleta Rite-Aid Thursday morning. It was to get a home COVID testing kit.

Two different kits were stocked. Both in limited supplies.

The doors opened at 8 a.m.

The products were sold out by 8:38 a.m.

The cost for a double testing box was $23.00.

Some customers arriving at 8:40 a.m. were running to the doors but found out there was nothing left on the shelves.

The sales staff has a one per person limit.

The tests are in high demand and some stores have waited for days to get any shipment.

Often they can not guarantee that an order they made will be delivered or stocked.

Some shoppers are finding home kits on line, but deliver times extend days out in many cases.