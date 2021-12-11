Doctors at Marian thrilled teens age 16 and up can now receive COVID-19 vaccine booster

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Health experts on the central coast are excited about the CDC’s approval for everyone 16 and older to receive the booster shot.

"I’m not just recommending, I am telling you do it! Get your teenagers vaccinated and get their booster shots for sure," said Dr. Alicia Gonzalez of Marian Regional Medical Center.

As soon as the CDC made the recommendation for everyone 16 and older to receive a booster shot, doctors in the ER were thrilled.

"This matters because we are finding over and over with data that our booster shots are protecting people better than when you don’t have a booster and it’s exciting to be able to include our teenagers in that pool now," said Gonzalez.

Registered nurse Pam Brown also works in the ER. She’s doing all she can to protect her family.

"I’m a parent and a grandparent and I’m really excited some of my younger grandchildren Have already been vaccinated and it’s just offering more safety for our community," said Brown.

Gonzalez believes the COVID-19 boosters will help broaden and strengthen the protection against Omicron and other variants, especially during the holiday season.

"Being able to ensure that the whole family is protected and we’re not spreading COVID-19 to our vulnerable family is really crucial," said Gonzalez.



Right now only the Pfizer-COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for adolescents aged 16 and 17.