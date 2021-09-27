Mobile vaccine program visits schools

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Santa Barbara County Public Health is trying to make COVID-19 vaccine clinics convenient by placing them at local schools.

The county's Mobile Vaccine Program is focused on health equity, especially for those who can't get to other community clinics.

On Monday, nurses set up a clinic at La Cumbre Junior High School in Santa Barbara from 4p.m. to 7 p.m.

Registered Nurses, contracted with the state, administered Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

They left it up to the people coming in to decide if they wanted the single dose Johnson & Johnson or the first of two Pfizer doses.

They did not offer booster shots at the clinic. Organizers said they wanted to make sure they had enough for those who still need their first vaccine.

They also offered flu shots.

Santa Barbara County Public Health's Ashley Guevara helped organized the clinic.

"Hopefully we can get more people to get more encouraged to get the vaccine we know we are also offering flu shots, so it it is more welcoming to the public. we are just trying to make it more safe for everybody."

She said she hopes the clinics bring the community together by being convenient.

Some children 12 and up got the vaccines along with their parents.

Santa Barbara Unified school workers are now mandated to get vaccinated and some of them came to get the shot before their district's Nov. 1 deadline.

A similar clinic will be held at Dos Pueblos High School on Tuesday morning. The clinic will begin at 6:30 a.m. before school starts.

Nurses recommended staying hydrated after the shot. They also asked people to wait 15 minutes before they leave to make sure they felt fine.

For more information visit publichealthsbc.org

