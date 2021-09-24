Santa Barbara County offering COVID-19 booster shots to highest-risk populations

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - As of Friday, booster COVID-19 vaccine doses are available throughout Santa Barbara County to those at the highest risk to the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended Friday that a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine be distributed to certain populations in high-risk occupational and institutional settings.

This announcement follows the FDA's authorization of a booster shot earlier in the week for those 65 and older.

The CDC recommends the following populations should receive a booster shot six months after their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine:

Poeple 65 yeras and older

Residents in long-term care settings

People aged 50 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions

The CDC recommends the following populations may receive a booster shot six months after their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine:

People aged 18 to 49 years with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or insitution settings

Santa Barbara County Public Health said anyone who has received a Moderan or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible to receive a booster shot under this guidance.

“Booster shots will become an important part of our local strategy to protect our most vulnerable community members and end the pandemic. Local pharmacies and health care providers are prepared to offer booster doses in your community,” shared Van Do-Reynoso, Santa Barbara County Public Health Director. “We want to encourage those who have yet to receive a first-dose vaccine to know that vaccines are still available to you.”

For information about the COVID-19 vaccine and countywide availability, please visit www.publichealthsbc.org/vaccine or call 2-1-1.