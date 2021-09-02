COVID-19 cases dropping in Santa Barbara County but too soon to call it “the peak”

Coronavirus

Local outreach is making a big difference in upping vaccination rates. Dr. Henning Ansorg gave his weekly update during Thursday's Midday with Alys Martinez.

65% of those eligible in Santa Barbara County are now fully vaccinated, Santa Barbara County's Public Health officer said.

In other good news, health experts are seeing a slight drop in COVID-19 cases.

However, Ansorg says it's too early to call this "the peak."

He stressed the importance of indoor masks and avoiding big crowds this Labor Day weekend. And, when it comes to booster shots, the county is waiting on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"It's possible that only elderly people will get a booster shot but at the moment, it's undecided," Ansorg said.

Meantime, parents with students can rest assured: the county beefed up help for local school systems. Each campus has a dedicated team of nurses and educators assisting with all things Covid-related.

Ansorg and the public health department are again urging the unvaccinated to schedule a time to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The shots are safe, effective and free, health experts have said.

For more information about getting a coronavirus vaccine in Santa Barbara County, click here.