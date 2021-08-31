80% of eligible Californians at least partially vaccinated

Coronavirus

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — More than 80% of the people eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine in California have received at least one dose. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the news Tuesday at a vaccine clinic in Oakland. He said California is now among the top 10 states in vaccination rates. That’s despite California having by far the largest population of any state. Newsom said vaccinations have increased steadily in recent weeks after orders requiring state workers and teachers to either get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. Newsom faces a recall election on Sept. 14. His Republican opponents oppose his vaccine orders.