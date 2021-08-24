Pfizer easy to find in Santa Barbara

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics has Pfizer and its CEO Dr. Charles Fenzi wants to make sure people know it.

Dr. Fenzi said he was overjoyed on Monday when it received FDA approval.

Doctors believe it will help people who are vaccine hesitant decide to get the vaccine to protect themselves and others in the community.

People can go to neighborhood clinics now for the free Pfizer vaccination or wait for clinics that will be held when the FDA approval kicks-in next month.

Santa Barbara Neighbor Clinics plans to bring back its vaccination clinics at Direct Relief and La Cumbra Middle School.

Santa Barbara County Public Health also confirmed that the free Pfizer vaccine is available at the Ralphs Pharmacy, Rite Aid and CVS.

Dr. Fenzi believes the Moderna COVID vaccine will receive FDA approval next.