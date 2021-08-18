California announces vaccine requirement for events with 1,000 or more people

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California announced new vaccine requirements for some indoor events Wednesday.

Starting Sept. 20, everyone in California who is attending an indoor event with more than 1,000 people will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within three days of the event.

The California Department of Public Health announced the new to rules Wednesday afternoon. The rules will remain in place until at least Nov. 1.

“Vaccination and health check requirements ensure everyone can continue enjoying live music while also encouraging even more people to go get vaccinated, which is why Live Nation has made this the standard at our venues and festivals across the country. We fully support California’s efforts and will stay in lockstep to keep bringing live music back to the Golden State,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment.

The previous rules allowed people to simply "self-attest" to being vaccinated or testing negative, but now if you go to a big event, you'll have to show proof.