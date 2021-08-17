SLO County reports youngest COVID-19 death to date

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported two new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, one of which was the youngest death the county has seen since the pandemic began.

According to the county's online COVID-19 information page, a resident between the ages of 18-29 has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The county said this person was in their 20s. The other death reported Tuesday was a person in their 90s.

With these latest deaths, the coronavirus death toll in San Luis Obispo County reached 273.

“These losses are devastating for everyone involved and especially so when we lose a member of our community at such a young age,” said San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to their family, friends, and loved ones. I implore our community members of all ages: protect yourself with the vaccine. We have the power to prevent these tragic losses.”

778 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in San Luis Obispo County in the past week, the public health department said. Currently 32 people are hospitalized with eight in the ICU.

All cases "sequenced in the past week" have been identified as the Delta variant. The highly-contagious variant accounts for more than 90% of all cases in July, the public health department said.

For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

The public health department is continuing to urge those who have not been vaccinated yet to set up a time to get it done. The vaccines are safe, effective and free, health officials said.

“This is a painfully serious disease and it’s one we have the power to stop,” said Borenstein. “Our neighbors and loved ones who have died too young from this cruel disease, those who are currently receiving life support in the ICU right now, it’s too late for them to prevent this outcome by getting vaccinated. But for everyone else in our community, it’s not too late: you can protect yourself, protect the people you love, and help close the curtain on this terrible pandemic.”

The SLO County Public Health Department is also providing incentives to residents who get vaccinated in the month

of August and those who refer them.

For more information about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in San Luis Obispo County, click here.