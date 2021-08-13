Two new COVID-related deaths reported in both Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo counties

Coronavirus

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. - Both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.

Santa Barbara County's victims were both reportedly over the age of 70 and had underlying health conditions. One was a resident of Santa Ynez Valley and the other lived in North County unincorporated areas.

Neither death was associated with an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

Santa Barbara County also reported 151 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 37,133. A total of 470 deaths have been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.

In San Luis Obispo County, public health said one of their two victims was in their eighties and the other was in their nineties.

A total of 271 SLO County residents have reportedly died of COVID-19.

“Delta is here. It is highly transmissible, doesn’t care how old you are, and doesn’t care how healthy you are. It can still infect you, your friends, and your family. This is not the COVID-19 of last year or even a few months ago," said Dr. Rick Rosen, County Deputy Health Officer.

Both counties continue to urge residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine saying it remains the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the virus.

