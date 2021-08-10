Vaccine and mask opponents rally outside school board meeting in Santa Barbara

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Dozens of parents rallied with their children outside the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board meeting on Tuesday night.

They don't want their kids to have to wear masks in school.

Erin Chadwick did not think there was proof that masks prevent the virus from spreading.

The Carpinteria resident who homes schools her children recovered from the virus and does not want to have to be vaccinated.

She also doesn't want her husband who teaches in the district to have to be vaccinated.

Other parents chanted as they listened to a school board discussion over a large speaker.

Caroline Abate said she came to collect signatures people in support of the California School Choice Foundation.

She is in favor of a ballot measure that would allow parents to use education saving accounts at the school of their choice.

We will have more on the school board's decisions tonight on the news.