Goleta employees must now be vaccinated or test weekly

Coronavirus

GOLETA, Calif.-Goleta employees are now required to either be vaccinated for COVID19 or show proof of a negative test weekly.

Employees and residents are finding out that nearby COVID test locations are by appointment only and do not allow walk-ins.

Those locations include the Goleta Valley Community Center that is open for appointments between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

On Monday the center was completely booked. There is a QR code on the door to help visitors link to the appointment website at public healthsbc.org

Another option is the Santa Barbara County Public Health's testing trailer at 267 Camino del Remedio. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for appointments only.

The test results at both locations take from one to three days.

We will have more on Goleta's decision to give employees options tonight on the news.