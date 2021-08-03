SLO County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported Tuesday that two more people there have died of COVID-19.

One person was in their sixties and the other in their eighties. These new deaths bring the county's coronavirus death toll to 267.

Currently, eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County, with three in the intensive care unit.

Nearly 400 new coronavirus cases have been reported in SLO county in the past week.

Last week, San Luis Obispo County Public Health said almost all new cases, deaths and hospitalizations are people who are not fully vaccinated.

The county is currently offering gift cards and a raffle service to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

For a detailed breakdown of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

To set up an appointment to receive a coronavirus vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.