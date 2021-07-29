COVID-19 outbreak being monitored at Santa Barbara school

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is monitoring an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a Santa Barbara school this week.

The outbreak happened at EF International Language School.

The school reported that 25 people tested positive for COVID-19 among the campus community over the past week.

Contact tracing identified 12 more people who were exposed and also tested positive.

The school said everyone affected is in isolation and all close contacts are in quarantine.

Public Health officials confirmed on Tuesday there are currently eight COVID outbreaks within the county.

The language school campus is closed to in-person learning for the time being. Students are continuing the education online only.