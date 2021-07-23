Santa Barbara County reports new coronavirus death in person between age of 18-29

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported a new coronavirus-related death Friday.

According to the public health department, this person a Santa Maria resident was between the ages of 18 and 29 with underlying health conditions.

This is the third person under the age of 30 to die from coronavirus-related complications in Santa Barbara County.

As of Friday, there have been 35,189 total coronavirus cases including 460 deaths.

For a complete breakdown of coronavirus cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.