Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic arrives in San Simeon

Coronavirus

SAN SIMEON, Calif. - A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open in San Simeon Tuesday evening.

The clinic is open to all community members for walk-up vaccinations. No appointment is necessary, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department said.

The clinic is located at 9490 Avonne Ave. and will provide COVID-19 vaccines for those 12 years and older. It will be open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in San Luis Obispo County, click here.