Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans but with strict limits

Coronavirus

TOKYO (AP) - A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics.

The decision announced Monday comes as organizers try to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 fans, for each Olympic venue. All fans must be Japanese residents after spectators from abroad were banned.

Officials said that if coronavirus cases rise again the rules could be changed and fans could still be barred all together. The decision comes as opposition among Japanese to holding the Games in July remains high, though may be softening, and as new infections in Tokyo have begun to subside.