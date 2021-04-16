Carp Growers and Santa Barbara County Public Health team up to vaccinate in Carpinteria

Coronavirus

CARPINTERIA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Public Health is working to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible. Friday they are teaming up with the Carp Growers to vaccinate agriculture workers.

There are 13 agriculture companies affiliated with the Carp Growers. Many of those companies are keeping their employees on the clock to encourage them to get vaccinated.

The clinic is being held at Girls Inc. in Carpinteria. It is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. And they plan to be back in four weeks to administer the second dose.