Santa Barbara County health officer provides update on coronavirus response

Coronavirus

Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg provided an update on the county's coronavirus response during the public health department's weekly discussion series on NewsChannel 3 Midday.

Ansorg spoke with NewsChannel's Joey Buttitta about local impacts caused by the nationwide "pause" on Johnson & Johnson vaccines and what people who have already received a Johnson & Jonson vaccine need to know moving forward.

Ansorg also provided an update on the continuing decrease in coronavirus cases as the county's vaccination efforts continue to ramp up. As Santa Barbara County eyes moving further into the state's reopening plan, Ansorg said the Orange Tier is coming as soon as next Wednesday.

