Cottage Health’s Goleta drive-thru clinic hoping to administer 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines this week

Coronavirus

GOLETA, Calif. — Cottage Health is ramping up its COVID-19 vaccine distribution. On April 1, they administered their 50,000th vaccine. It took them about four and a half months to reach that milestone.

This week Cottage Health hopes to vaccine 10,000 people at their drive-thru clinic alone. In a statement they wrote, they plan to administer 8,500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1,500 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

Cottage Health added, “Everyone age 16 and over is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those age 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent at the clinic.”

If Cottage Health is able to get enough vaccines and people signed up to vaccinate at 10,000 people per week, they will be able to vaccinate 150,000 people in the time it took them to vaccinate 50,000. That doesn’t include their other smaller vaccination sites.

Santa Barbara County Public Health is also striving for a similar goal. As NewsChannel 3-12 has reported they added a rotating clinic that is vaccinating one week in Lompoc, another in Santa Barbara and a third week in Santa Maria. Then the clinic starts over for the second doses in Lompoc. They’re hoping to vaccinate up to 9,150 in Lompoc and Santa Maria and 7,500 in Santa Barbara.

To make an appointment at Cottage Health’s drive-thru clinic visit their website.