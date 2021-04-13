Breaking down the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ‘pause’ after rare blood clot reported

Coronavirus

The U.S. recommendation to “pause” use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine set off a chain reaction worldwide and dealt a setback to the global vaccine campaign.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced that they were investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The acting FDA commissioner says she expects the pause to last a matter of days.

Dr. Ernst von Schwarz joined FOX11 to discuss the new concerns over Johnson & Johnson's vaccine and what those who recently received the shot should do.

The decision by the U.S. triggered swift action in Europe and elsewhere as regulators moved to halt the use of the J&J vaccine, at least for now. Hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine were due to arrive in European countries this week.