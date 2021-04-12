Santa Barbara County Public Health increases COVID-19 vaccine availability in Santa Barbara

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara County Public Health officials are in a “sprint” to get people vaccinated. The county added three new sites that are rotating every week to increase the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Those sites are in Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria. The week of April 12, the Santa Barbara site will be active.

The Santa Barbara location is at the Hilton on Santa Barbara’s Eastside, 633 East Cabrillo Boulevard. Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services director, Nick Clay, said the rotation will last until at least early May. They have the ability to vaccinate 7,530 in Santa Barbara. In Lompoc and Santa Maria, they will have more time and the ability to vaccinate 9,150.

Last week about 50,000 people in Santa Barbara County got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. So far 256,125 doses have been administered in Santa Barbara County. 21% of Santa Barbara County's population is now fully vaccinated.

To sign-up for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Santa Barbara County Public Health’s website. You can also call 2-1-1.