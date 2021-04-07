Vaccine appointments in Santa Barbara open Thursday

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health will begin taking appointments for the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday morning. Any person 16 or older who lives or works in Santa Barbara County is eligible to sign up and receive the vaccine.

The county's roving clinic moves to the city of Santa Barbara Monday, April 12 through Saturday, April 17. First dose Pfizer vaccines will be administered. One clinic day will be reserved for second dose Moderna vaccines.

Appointments to be vaccinated in Santa Barbara open up on the county public health website at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 8. Those who do not have access to a computer or need help registering can call 211.

"We welcome all county residents, especially south county residents, to our site in Santa Barbara. Invite your friends, family, and neighbors to take action and move us closer to the end of this pandemic," said Van Do-Reynoso, County Public Health Director.

Vaccine appointments also remain available, for those eligible, at local pharmacies, hospitals and through health care providers.

On Sunday, April 18 the mass vaccination clinic will move back to Lompoc for a week to provide the 2nd dose vaccine for those who received their first dose 3-weeks prior, then will move to Santa Maria and Santa Barbara accordingly.