Santa Barbara County vaccine clinics opening to all older than 16 starting Tuesday

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.

It used to be a like winning a race to get a vaccine appointment online in Santa Barbara County. That is not the case anymore.

Santa Barbara County now has enough doses to meet the demand and more.

That is why the county is moving faster than the state and surrounding counties when it comes to lowering the age limit.

Emergency Medical Services Agency Director Nick Clay said, "We have increased our vaccination clinics to 7 days a week in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, so we are really excited that there's tons of opportunities within our community to get our community vaccinated."

Clay announced on Monday that teens now have an opportunity to get vaccinated, too.

"We are also now lowering the age floor. We have gone through all of requirements to meet state's requirements for vaccines. We now have so much vaccine availability we are lowering the age at only the Santa Barbara County clinics to 16 and over for the Pfizer vaccine and 18 and over for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine."

One Monday afternoon there were still 800 appointments available at the clinic held at the Santa Barbara Hilton. Since that clinic has Moderna vaccines people 18 and over can take those appointments.

People can start making appointments today.

Effective tomorrow morning all the appointment will be open to people 16 and up depending the vaccine.

"We are in the home stretch, it doesn't mean we are done, we are in the home stretch," said Clay.

He said that means people should still wear masks, wash hands and physically distance.

Health experts want to remind people the protective effects of the vaccines take two weeks after the final dose to kick-in.

For vaccine appointments in Santa Barbara County visit publichealthsbc.org.

We will have more on this update tonight on the news.