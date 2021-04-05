Santa Barbara County COVID-19 cases now 33,358; 440 deaths
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County reported 88 new coronavirus cases and over the weekend. There have now been 33,358 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, including 440 deaths.
196 people in the community are considered to be still infectious. 27 people are hospitalized, 7 of whom are currently in the ICU.
Of the 440 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, four were inmates of the prison and one was an inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail. The majority of deaths have occurred in people over 70 years of age, many of which were associated with retirement homes or assisted living facilities. The county's first pediatric death was reported in December.
32,722 people, including people in the community and those in the Lompoc prison, are considered recovered.
At least 1,396 of those positive cases have been health care workers, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
More than 550,000 tests have been conducted so far.
A full breakdown of the cases on the county's website.
Number of Positive Cases per City/Area:
|Geographic Area
|Daily Cases
|Total Confirmed Cases
|Recovered by Region
|Still infectious by Region
|Number of Deaths
|SOUTH COUNTY UNINCORPORATED AREA includes communities of Montecito, Summerland and the City of Carpinteria
|1
|1341
|1313
|8
|20
|CITY OF SANTA BARBARA and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon
|3
|6254
|6113
|47
|94
|CITY OF GOLETA
|0
|1745
|1706
|12
|27
|COMMUNITY OF ISLA VISTA
|2
|1272
|1263
|8
|1
|UNINCORPORATED AREA OF THE GOLETA VALLEY AND GAVIOTA
|0
|1174
|1144
|12
|18
|SANTA YNEZ VALLEY including the Cities of Solvang & Buellton, and the communities of Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos and Ballard
|0
|989
|968
|4
|17
|CITY OF LOMPOC and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village
|5
|3543
|3469
|21
|53
|FEDERAL PRISON IN LOMPOC
|0
|1089
|1085
|0
|4
|CITY OF SANTA MARIA
|8
|11225
|11018
|54
|153
|COMMUNITY OF ORCUTT
|0
|1768
|1732
|7
|29
|UNINCORPORATED AREAS of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the City of Guadalupe
|1
|1274
|1242
|10
|22
|Out of County
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Pending
|1
|1684
|1669
|13
|2
|Total**
|21
|33358
|32722
|196
|440
**Health Care Workers (HCW)= 1396
|Recovery Status
|Community
|Federal Prison in Lompoc
|Total
(Community & Prison)
|Still Infectious Cases
|196
|0
|196
|Recovered Cases
|31637
|1085
|32722
|Recovering in Hospital
|—
|—
|27
|Recovering in ICU
|—
|—
|7
|Pending Information
|0
|0
|—
|Number of Cases by Age
|Daily
|Community
|Federal Prison
in Lompoc
|Total
(Community & Prison)
|0 – 17
|5
|3255
|0
|3255
|18 – 29
|8
|9458
|145
|9603
|30 – 49
|6
|10595
|588
|11183
|50 – 69
|2
|6698
|323
|7021
|70+
|0
|2258
|33
|2291
|Age Suppressed
|0
|—
|—
|—
|Pending
|0
|5
|0
|5
|Number of Cases by Gender
|Daily
|Community
|Federal Prison
in Lompoc
|Total
(Community & Prison)
|Female
|11
|16419
|2
|16421
|Male
|10
|15526
|1074
|16600
|Unknown
|0
|324
|13
|337
|Pending
|0
|—
|—
|—
|Testing Status
|Total
|Cumulative Positive
|33358
|Cumulative Negative
|512965
|Cumulative Inconclusive
|2411
|Cumulative Pending
|15
|Cumulative Invalid
|1538
|Total
|550287
|Transmission Method
|Total
|Community Close Contact Transmission
|11501
|Persons Incarcerated at Federal Prison in Lompoc Close Contact
|1089
|Travel Transmission
|210
|Community Transmission
|7338
|Unknown
|13020
|Under Investigation
|200
|Symptomatic Status
|Asymptomatic
|3045
|Symptomatic
|18898
|Unknown
|11216
|Under Investigation
|199
|ICU Availability
|SBC ICU Availability
|36.8%
|—
|–%
|RACE/ETHNICITY
|Daily
|Community
|Federal Prison in Lompoc
|Total
(Community & Prison)
|Hispanic/Latino
|11
|18989
|379
|19368
|White
|5
|5412
|380
|5792
|Asian
|0
|604
|54
|658
|Black/African American
|0
|239
|150
|389
|American Indian/Native Alaskan
|0
|41
|30
|71
|Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander
|0
|28
|2
|30
|Multiracial
|0
|426
|1
|427
|Other
|1
|300
|1
|301
|Unknown Ethnicity
|0
|1935
|4
|1939
|Unknown Race, Non-Hispanic
|0
|228
|0
|228
|Missing
|4
|4067
|88
|4155
|Suppressed/Inmate
|0
|—
|—
|—
|Total
|21
|32269
|1089
|33358
Santa Barbara County is providing updates on the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's website. You can also call the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 1-833-688-5551.
County press briefings will be broadcast on KEYT.com on Fridays at 4:30 p.m.
Totals provided by the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and Santa Barbara County Public Health Department may differ due to a difference in reporting methods: the BOP reports both lab diagnosed and clinically diagnosed cases of COVID-19 while the County only reports lab diagnosed cases. Lab diagnoses are the number of cases reported by labs based on COVID-19 test results. Clinical diagnoses are made by doctors based on a patient's reported symptoms and are not based on a lab test result.
Comments
2 Comments
111 (total) minus 23 (fully recovered) equals 88
Good evening!
Please update your tallies and/or clarify.
Your total number of infections is listed as 88 but the data listed does not add up to that number. Where does the error lie?
Thanks very much!