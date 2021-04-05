Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
April 2, 2021 3:30 pm
Published 4:06 pm

Santa Barbara County COVID-19 cases now 33,358; 440 deaths

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County reported 88 new coronavirus cases and over the weekend. There have now been 33,358 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, including 440 deaths.

196 people in the community are considered to be still infectious. 27 people are hospitalized, 7 of whom are currently in the ICU.

Of the 440 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, four were inmates of the prison and one was an inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail. The majority of deaths have occurred in people over 70 years of age, many of which were associated with retirement homes or assisted living facilities. The county's first pediatric death was reported in December.

32,722 people, including people in the community and those in the Lompoc prison, are considered recovered.

At least 1,396 of those positive cases have been health care workers, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

More than 550,000 tests have been conducted so far.

A full breakdown of the cases on the county's website.

Number of Positive Cases per City/Area:

Geographic AreaDaily CasesTotal  Confirmed CasesRecovered by RegionStill infectious by RegionNumber of Deaths
SOUTH COUNTY UNINCORPORATED AREA includes communities of Montecito, Summerland and the City of Carpinteria113411313820
CITY OF SANTA BARBARA and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon3625461134794
CITY OF GOLETA0174517061227
COMMUNITY OF ISLA VISTA21272126381
UNINCORPORATED AREA OF THE GOLETA VALLEY AND GAVIOTA0117411441218
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY including the Cities of Solvang & Buellton, and the communities of Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos and Ballard0989968417
CITY OF LOMPOC and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village5354334692153
FEDERAL PRISON IN LOMPOC01089108504
CITY OF SANTA MARIA 8112251101854153
COMMUNITY OF ORCUTT017681732729
UNINCORPORATED AREAS of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey,  Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the City of Guadalupe1127412421022
Out of County
Pending116841669132
Total** 213335832722196440

**Health Care Workers (HCW)= 1396

Recovery StatusCommunityFederal Prison in LompocTotal
(Community & Prison)
Still Infectious Cases1960196
Recovered Cases31637108532722
Recovering in Hospital27
Recovering in ICU7
Pending Information00
Number of Cases by AgeDaily CommunityFederal Prison
in Lompoc		Total
(Community & Prison)
0 – 175325503255
18 – 29894581459603
30 – 4961059558811183
50 – 69266983237021
70+02258332291
Age Suppressed0
Pending0505
Number of Cases by GenderDailyCommunityFederal Prison
in Lompoc		Total 
(Community & Prison)
Female1116419216421
Male1015526107416600
Unknown032413337
Pending0
Testing StatusTotal 
Cumulative Positive33358
Cumulative Negative512965
Cumulative Inconclusive2411
Cumulative Pending15
Cumulative Invalid1538
Total550287
Transmission MethodTotal
Community Close Contact Transmission11501
Persons Incarcerated at Federal Prison in Lompoc Close Contact1089
Travel Transmission 210
Community Transmission7338
Unknown13020
Under Investigation200
Symptomatic Status
Asymptomatic3045
Symptomatic18898
Unknown11216
Under Investigation199
ICU Availability
SBC ICU Availability36.8%
–%
RACE/ETHNICITYDailyCommunityFederal Prison in LompocTotal
(Community & Prison)
Hispanic/Latino111898937919368
White554123805792
Asian060454658
Black/African American0239150389
American Indian/Native Alaskan0413071
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander02830
Multiracial04261427
Other13001301
Unknown Ethnicity0193541939
Unknown Race, Non-Hispanic02280228
Missing44067884155
Suppressed/Inmate0
Total2132269108933358

Santa Barbara County is providing updates on the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's website. You can also call the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 1-833-688-5551.

County press briefings will be broadcast on KEYT.com on Fridays at 4:30 p.m.

Totals provided by the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and Santa Barbara County Public Health Department may differ due to a difference in reporting methods: the BOP reports both lab diagnosed and clinically diagnosed cases of COVID-19 while the County only reports lab diagnosed cases. Lab diagnoses are the number of cases reported by labs based on COVID-19 test results. Clinical diagnoses are made by doctors based on a patient's reported symptoms and are not based on a lab test result.

Case Totals / Health / Santa Barbara - South County / Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

NewsChannel 3-12

Email the NewsChannel 3-12 Team

Comments

2 Comments

  2. Good evening!

    Please update your tallies and/or clarify.

    Your total number of infections is listed as 88 but the data listed does not add up to that number. Where does the error lie?

    Thanks very much!

Leave a Reply

Skip to content