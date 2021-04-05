Santa Barbara County COVID-19 cases now 33,358; 440 deaths

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County reported 88 new coronavirus cases and over the weekend. There have now been 33,358 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, including 440 deaths.

196 people in the community are considered to be still infectious. 27 people are hospitalized, 7 of whom are currently in the ICU.

Of the 440 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, four were inmates of the prison and one was an inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail. The majority of deaths have occurred in people over 70 years of age, many of which were associated with retirement homes or assisted living facilities. The county's first pediatric death was reported in December.

32,722 people, including people in the community and those in the Lompoc prison, are considered recovered.

At least 1,396 of those positive cases have been health care workers, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

More than 550,000 tests have been conducted so far.

A full breakdown of the cases on the county's website.

Number of Positive Cases per City/Area:

Geographic Area Daily Cases Total Confirmed Cases Recovered by Region Still infectious by Region Number of Deaths SOUTH COUNTY UNINCORPORATED AREA includes communities of Montecito, Summerland and the City of Carpinteria 1 1341 1313 8 20 CITY OF SANTA BARBARA and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon 3 6254 6113 47 94 CITY OF GOLETA 0 1745 1706 12 27 COMMUNITY OF ISLA VISTA 2 1272 1263 8 1 UNINCORPORATED AREA OF THE GOLETA VALLEY AND GAVIOTA 0 1174 1144 12 18 SANTA YNEZ VALLEY including the Cities of Solvang & Buellton, and the communities of Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos and Ballard 0 989 968 4 17 CITY OF LOMPOC and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village 5 3543 3469 21 53 FEDERAL PRISON IN LOMPOC 0 1089 1085 0 4 CITY OF SANTA MARIA 8 11225 11018 54 153 COMMUNITY OF ORCUTT 0 1768 1732 7 29 UNINCORPORATED AREAS of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the City of Guadalupe 1 1274 1242 10 22 Out of County — — — — — Pending 1 1684 1669 13 2 Total** 21 33358 32722 196 440

**Health Care Workers (HCW)= 1396

Recovery Status Community Federal Prison in Lompoc Total

(Community & Prison) Still Infectious Cases 196 0 196 Recovered Cases 31637 1085 32722 Recovering in Hospital — — 27 Recovering in ICU — — 7 Pending Information 0 0 —

Number of Cases by Age Daily Community Federal Prison

in Lompoc Total

(Community & Prison) 0 – 17 5 3255 0 3255 18 – 29 8 9458 145 9603 30 – 49 6 10595 588 11183 50 – 69 2 6698 323 7021 70+ 0 2258 33 2291 Age Suppressed 0 — — — Pending 0 5 0 5

Number of Cases by Gender Daily Community Federal Prison

in Lompoc Total

(Community & Prison) Female 11 16419 2 16421 Male 10 15526 1074 16600 Unknown 0 324 13 337 Pending 0 — — —

Testing Status Total Cumulative Positive 33358 Cumulative Negative 512965 Cumulative Inconclusive 2411 Cumulative Pending 15 Cumulative Invalid 1538 Total 550287

Transmission Method Total Community Close Contact Transmission 11501 Persons Incarcerated at Federal Prison in Lompoc Close Contact 1089 Travel Transmission 210 Community Transmission 7338 Unknown 13020 Under Investigation 200

Symptomatic Status Asymptomatic 3045 Symptomatic 18898 Unknown 11216 Under Investigation 199

ICU Availability SBC ICU Availability 36.8% — –%

RACE/ETHNICITY Daily Community Federal Prison in Lompoc Total

(Community & Prison) Hispanic/Latino 11 18989 379 19368 White 5 5412 380 5792 Asian 0 604 54 658 Black/African American 0 239 150 389 American Indian/Native Alaskan 0 41 30 71 Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander 0 28 2 30 Multiracial 0 426 1 427 Other 1 300 1 301 Unknown Ethnicity 0 1935 4 1939 Unknown Race, Non-Hispanic 0 228 0 228 Missing 4 4067 88 4155 Suppressed/Inmate 0 — — — Total 21 32269 1089 33358

Santa Barbara County is providing updates on the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's website. You can also call the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 1-833-688-5551.

County press briefings will be broadcast on KEYT.com on Fridays at 4:30 p.m.

Totals provided by the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and Santa Barbara County Public Health Department may differ due to a difference in reporting methods: the BOP reports both lab diagnosed and clinically diagnosed cases of COVID-19 while the County only reports lab diagnosed cases. Lab diagnoses are the number of cases reported by labs based on COVID-19 test results. Clinical diagnoses are made by doctors based on a patient's reported symptoms and are not based on a lab test result.