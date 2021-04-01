Spoiled Johnson & Johnson vaccine batch could affect Santa Barbara County rollout

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A critical error at a Baltimore factory spoiled up to 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

Infectious disease physician Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital says the mistake could have ripple effects for Santa Barbara County's expected supply in the coming weeks, but clarified that people should not panic.

“This is really disappointing that the supply that we were looking at two, three or more weeks from now may not be as robust when it comes to one specific vaccine: J&J,” she said Thursday.

Fitzgibbons says the good news is the company is saying that the compromised factory did not actually send out any vaccines, meaning the Johnson & Johnson vaccines already in Santa Barbara County or on the way are safe.

The company is also working with the federal government to ramp up production to make up for the supply setback. Even if fewer J&J doses arrive in the coming weeks, Santa Barbara County's current stockpile relies heavily on Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines.

“I would say that it has less impact than perhaps a similar delay in Pfizer or Moderna, and the reason is that Pfizer and Moderna are up and running and we are giving tens of thousands of these vaccines,” Fitzgibbons said.

“We really at this point are still ramping up our J&J efforts. And so I’m optimistic that this is going to be a smaller hurdle to jump over and really is not going to derail the big effort.”

Johnson & Johnson's jab is still a big part of that effort. Fitzgibbons says Cottage started receiving it this week and will now begin rolling it out in strategic locations.

“Perhaps urgent care centers a little farther afield from our primary location, as well as other places where, for example, setting a patient up for a second visit may be more logistically difficult," she explained.

Experts reiterate, however, that all three of the United States' approved vaccines are great choices.

“I continue to say that the best vaccine for anybody is the first vaccine that they’re eligible for and able to get,” Fitzgibbons said. “And I don’t think that’s changed.”