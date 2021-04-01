Santa Barbara County COVID-19 cases now 33,217; 439 deaths

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County reported 46 new coronavirus cases Thursday. There have now been 33,217 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, including 439 deaths.

201 people in the community and one inmate in the Lompoc Federal Prison are considered to be still infectious. 30 people are hospitalized, 11 of whom are currently in the ICU.

Of the 439 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, four were inmates of the prison and one was an inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail. The majority of deaths have occurred in people over 70 years of age, many of which were associated with retirement homes or assisted living facilities. The county's first pediatric death was reported in December.

32,576 people, including people in the community and those in the Lompoc prison, are considered recovered.

At least 1,393 of those positive cases have been health care workers, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

More than 539,000 tests have been conducted so far.

A full breakdown of the cases on the county's website.

Number of Positive Cases per City/Area:

Geographic Area Daily Cases Total Confirmed Cases Recovered by Region Still infectious by Region Number of Deaths SOUTH COUNTY UNINCORPORATED AREA includes communities of Montecito, Summerland and the City of Carpinteria 1 1336 1308 8 20 CITY OF SANTA BARBARA and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon 9 6218 6091 33 94 CITY OF GOLETA 1 1735 1695 13 27 COMMUNITY OF ISLA VISTA 1 1262 1258 3 1 UNINCORPORATED AREA OF THE GOLETA VALLEY AND GAVIOTA 4 1169 1137 15 17 SANTA YNEZ VALLEY including the Cities of Solvang & Buellton, and the communities of Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos and Ballard 1 986 963 6 17 CITY OF LOMPOC and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village 6 3521 3431 37 53 FEDERAL PRISON IN LOMPOC 0 1089 1084 1 4 CITY OF SANTA MARIA 15 11193 10989 51 153 COMMUNITY OF ORCUTT 2 1764 1719 16 29 UNINCORPORATED AREAS of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the City of Guadalupe 1 1265 1237 6 22 Out of County — — — — — Pending 5 1679 1664 13 2 Total** 46 33217 32576 202 439

**Health Care Workers (HCW)= 1393

Recovery Status Community Federal Prison in Lompoc Total

(Community & Prison) Still Infectious Cases 201 1 202 Recovered Cases 31492 1084 32576 Recovering in Hospital — — 30 Recovering in ICU — — 11 Pending Information 0 0 —

Number of Cases by Age Daily Community Federal Prison

in Lompoc Total

(Community & Prison) 0 – 17 8 3238 0 3238 18 – 29 12 9399 145 9544 30 – 49 15 10559 588 11147 50 – 69 5 6676 323 6999 70+ 6 2251 33 2284 Age Suppressed 0 — — — Pending 0 5 0 5

Number of Cases by Gender Daily Community Federal Prison

in Lompoc Total

(Community & Prison) Female 22 16348 2 16350 Male 24 15457 1074 16531 Unknown 0 323 13 336 Pending 0 — — —

Testing Status Total Cumulative Positive — Cumulative Negative — Cumulative Inconclusive — Cumulative Pending — Cumulative Invalid — Total —

Transmission Method Total Community Close Contact Transmission 11452 Persons Incarcerated at Federal Prison in Lompoc Close Contact 1089 Travel Transmission 210 Community Transmission 7281 Unknown 12977 Under Investigation 208

Symptomatic Status Asymptomatic 3020 Symptomatic 18805 Unknown 11185 Under Investigation 207

ICU Availability SBC ICU Availability 28.9% — –%

RACE/ETHNICITY Daily Community Federal Prison in Lompoc Total

(Community & Prison) Hispanic/Latino 14 18913 379 19292 White 15 5373 380 5753 Asian 0 601 54 655 Black/African American 0 239 150 389 American Indian/Native Alaskan 0 39 30 69 Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander 0 28 2 30 Multiracial 0 421 1 422 Other 1 295 1 296 Unknown Ethnicity 12 1935 4 1939 Unknown Race, Non-Hispanic 0 228 0 228 Missing 4 4056 88 4144 Suppressed/Inmate 0 — — — Total 46 32128 1089 33217

Santa Barbara County is providing updates on the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's website. You can also call the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 1-833-688-5551.

County press briefings will be broadcast on KEYT.com on Fridays at 4:30 p.m.

Totals provided by the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and Santa Barbara County Public Health Department may differ due to a difference in reporting methods: the BOP reports both lab diagnosed and clinically diagnosed cases of COVID-19 while the County only reports lab diagnosed cases. Lab diagnoses are the number of cases reported by labs based on COVID-19 test results. Clinical diagnoses are made by doctors based on a patient's reported symptoms and are not based on a lab test result.