Coronavirus
By
March 29, 2021 3:41 pm
Published 4:55 pm

Santa Barbara County COVID-19 cases now 33,217; 439 deaths

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County reported 46 new coronavirus cases Thursday. There have now been 33,217 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, including 439 deaths.

201 people in the community and one inmate in the Lompoc Federal Prison are considered to be still infectious. 30 people are hospitalized, 11 of whom are currently in the ICU.

Of the 439 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, four were inmates of the prison and one was an inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail. The majority of deaths have occurred in people over 70 years of age, many of which were associated with retirement homes or assisted living facilities. The county's first pediatric death was reported in December.

32,576 people, including people in the community and those in the Lompoc prison, are considered recovered.

At least 1,393 of those positive cases have been health care workers, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

More than 539,000 tests have been conducted so far.

A full breakdown of the cases on the county's website.

Number of Positive Cases per City/Area:

Geographic AreaDaily CasesTotal  Confirmed CasesRecovered by RegionStill infectious by RegionNumber of Deaths
SOUTH COUNTY UNINCORPORATED AREA includes communities of Montecito, Summerland and the City of Carpinteria113361308820
CITY OF SANTA BARBARA and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon9621860913394
CITY OF GOLETA1173516951327
COMMUNITY OF ISLA VISTA11262125831
UNINCORPORATED AREA OF THE GOLETA VALLEY AND GAVIOTA4116911371517
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY including the Cities of Solvang & Buellton, and the communities of Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos and Ballard1986963617
CITY OF LOMPOC and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village6352134313753
FEDERAL PRISON IN LOMPOC01089108414
CITY OF SANTA MARIA 15111931098951153
COMMUNITY OF ORCUTT2176417191629
UNINCORPORATED AREAS of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey,  Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the City of Guadalupe112651237622
Out of County
Pending516791664132
Total** 463321732576202439

**Health Care Workers (HCW)= 1393

Recovery StatusCommunityFederal Prison in LompocTotal
(Community & Prison)
Still Infectious Cases2011202
Recovered Cases31492108432576
Recovering in Hospital30
Recovering in ICU11
Pending Information00
Number of Cases by AgeDaily CommunityFederal Prison
in Lompoc		Total
(Community & Prison)
0 – 178323803238
18 – 291293991459544
30 – 49151055958811147
50 – 69566763236999
70+62251332284
Age Suppressed0
Pending0505
Number of Cases by GenderDailyCommunityFederal Prison
in Lompoc		Total 
(Community & Prison)
Female2216348216350
Male2415457107416531
Unknown032313336
Pending0
Testing StatusTotal 
Cumulative Positive
Cumulative Negative
Cumulative Inconclusive
Cumulative Pending
Cumulative Invalid
Total
Transmission MethodTotal
Community Close Contact Transmission11452
Persons Incarcerated at Federal Prison in Lompoc Close Contact1089
Travel Transmission 210
Community Transmission7281
Unknown12977
Under Investigation208
Symptomatic Status
Asymptomatic3020
Symptomatic18805
Unknown11185
Under Investigation207
ICU Availability
SBC ICU Availability28.9%
–%
RACE/ETHNICITYDailyCommunityFederal Prison in LompocTotal
(Community & Prison)
Hispanic/Latino141891337919292
White1553733805753
Asian060154655
Black/African American0239150389
American Indian/Native Alaskan0393069
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander02830
Multiracial04211422
Other12951296
Unknown Ethnicity12193541939
Unknown Race, Non-Hispanic02280228
Missing44056884144
Suppressed/Inmate0
Total4632128108933217

Santa Barbara County is providing updates on the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's website. You can also call the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 1-833-688-5551.

County press briefings will be broadcast on KEYT.com on Fridays at 4:30 p.m.

Totals provided by the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and Santa Barbara County Public Health Department may differ due to a difference in reporting methods: the BOP reports both lab diagnosed and clinically diagnosed cases of COVID-19 while the County only reports lab diagnosed cases. Lab diagnoses are the number of cases reported by labs based on COVID-19 test results. Clinical diagnoses are made by doctors based on a patient's reported symptoms and are not based on a lab test result.

