Santa Barbara County reports 2 new coronavirus deaths, 30 new cases

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Tuesday.

This brings the countywide case total to 33,134 with 438 deaths reported.

One person was a resident of Santa Maria and the other lived in the Orcutt area.

Public health officials said one person was between the ages of 50 and 69 and the other was over the age of 70. One of these people had underlying conditions, public health said.

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

At this time, 28 people are hospitalized, 10 of whom are in the ICU.

