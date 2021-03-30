Public-private partnership creates popular Tuesday vaccination location

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

People lined up six-feet-apart by a ballroom entrance at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort on Tuesday, but they weren't checking in for an event ,they were waiting to get their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Nancy Lapolla said essential workers have appointments to get their final vaccination dose.

Lapolla is the manager of the Point of Distribution or POD held every Tuesday.

She recalls coming to the Hilton for an EMS event and loves the location by the ocean.

"Today we are vaccinating a little over 1300, and it is a wonderful location, it is a great partnership with the Hilton, and all of our volunteers, the Medical Reserve Corps is out in force, we have nurses and doctors volunteering, and it is just great for us to get out and get as many vaccinations into arms as we can," said Lapolla.

Some of the people in line were day care workers.

"I feel safe because I can go back to work and I can be around, yeah, and it didn't hurt, " said Elizabeth Padilla of the Isla Vista Youth Project.

Some people driving by the line could be hard asking for directions to the Lobby. The hotel appeared busy with guests checking in during Spring Break.

On Thursday, Santa Barbara County will open vaccination appointments to people 50 and over. They are getting more vaccinations doses delivered every week and plan to have the supply needed to meet the demand.

Since some people are reluctant to get the vaccine there could be appointments available without a lengthy wait.

But people volunteering to work at the POD and people getting vaccinated hope more people will get vaccinated for their health and the health of others.

Tiano Lang works at Trader Joes in Goleta and said he wants to do his part for "herd immunity."

We will have more on the Tuesday vaccination clinic tonight on the news.