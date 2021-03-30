Cottage Health expands to 4 days a week COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Coronavirus

GOLETA, Calif. — Cottage Health’s vaccine rollout is increasing. It started with a twice-a-week drive-thru style clinic vaccinating 500 people per day. Now the drive-thru clinic is four days a week and vaccinating 2,000 people per week.

On top of the increase in the drive-thru clinic, Cottage Health is vaccinating people at three of their Urgent Care locations. A spokesman for Cottage Health estimates 8,200 people will be vaccinated during the week of March 29 to April 4. And the health system will vaccinate their 50,000th patient on April 1.

On April 1 Cottage Health will incorporate those 50 and older into the eligibility list. Two weeks later, on April 15, those 16 and older will be eligible. To sign-up for your vaccine go to Cottage Health’s website or the State vaccine website.

Cottage Health is preparing for an increase in patients when more doses are available. To ensure the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues smoothly they need more volunteers and medical professionals. To apply for a position visit Cottage Health’s website.