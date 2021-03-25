Santa Barbara County Public Health discusses increased vaccine eligibility

Coronavirus

Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso stopped by NewsChannel 3 Midday to provide an update on the county's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Do-Reynoso spoke with Joe Buttitta about increased vaccine eligibility across the state. Do-Reynoso also discussed plans for mass vaccination sites across the county, beginning with one in Lompoc over the upcoming weekend.

The latest update on NewsChannel 3 Midday is part of a weekly conversation series with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

For more information about signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Barbara County, click here.