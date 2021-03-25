Skip to Content
Santa Barbara County COVID-19 cases now 32,982; 436 deaths

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County reported 50 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. There have now been 32,982 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, including 436 deaths.

192 people in the community are considered to be still infectious. 40 people are hospitalized, 13 of whom are currently in the ICU.

Of the 436 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, four were inmates of the prison and one was an inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail. The majority of deaths have occurred in people over 70 years of age, many of which were associated with retirement homes or assisted living facilities. The county's first pediatric death was reported in December.

32,354 people, including people in the community and those in the Lompoc prison, are considered recovered.

At least 1,387 of those positive cases have been health care workers, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

More than 533,000 tests have been conducted so far.

A full breakdown of the cases on the county's website.

Number of Positive Cases per City/Area:

Geographic AreaDaily CasesTotal  Confirmed CasesRecovered by RegionStill infectious by RegionNumber of Deaths
SOUTH COUNTY UNINCORPORATED AREA includes communities of Montecito, Summerland and the City of Carpinteria2133013001020
CITY OF SANTA BARBARA and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon11618060503694
CITY OF GOLETA3172216841127
COMMUNITY OF ISLA VISTA11261125551
UNINCORPORATED AREA OF THE GOLETA VALLEY AND GAVIOTA2115211251017
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY including the Cities of Solvang & Buellton, and the communities of Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos and Ballard1981961317
CITY OF LOMPOC and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village5348433983353
FEDERAL PRISON IN LOMPOC01088108404
CITY OF SANTA MARIA 17111281091958151
COMMUNITY OF ORCUTT3173616981028
UNINCORPORATED AREAS of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey,  Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the City of Guadalupe112601235322
Out of County
Pending416601645132
Total** 503298232354192436

**Health Care Workers (HCW)= 1387

Recovery StatusCommunityFederal Prison in LompocTotal
(Community & Prison)
Still Infectious Cases1920192
Recovered Cases31270108432354
Recovering in Hospital40
Recovering in ICU13
Pending Information00
Number of Cases by AgeDaily CommunityFederal Prison
in Lompoc		Total
(Community & Prison)
0 – 177320203202
18 – 29993271459472
30 – 49211049658711083
50 – 691366283236951
70+02236332269
Age Suppressed0
Pending0505
Number of Cases by GenderDailyCommunityFederal Prison
in Lompoc		Total 
(Community & Prison)
Female2416243216245
Male2515330107316403
Unknown132113334
Pending0
Testing StatusTotal 
Cumulative Positive32982
Cumulative Negative495828
Cumulative Inconclusive2324
Cumulative Pending514
Cumulative Invalid1452
Total533100
Transmission MethodTotal
Community Close Contact Transmission11384
Persons Incarcerated at Federal Prison in Lompoc Close Contact1088
Travel Transmission 205
Community Transmission7190
Unknown12910
Under Investigation205
Symptomatic Status
Asymptomatic2980
Symptomatic18667
Unknown11131
Under Investigation204
ICU Availability
SBC ICU Availability36.4%
–%
RACE/ETHNICITYDailyCommunityFederal Prison in LompocTotal
(Community & Prison)
Hispanic/Latino261880537919184
White1352863795665
Asian159754651
Black/African American1234150384
American Indian/Native Alaskan0393069
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander12931
Multiracial04111412
Other02931294
Unknown Ethnicity3192321925
Unknown Race, Non-Hispanic22300230
Missing34047904137
Suppressed/Inmate0
Total5031894108832982

Santa Barbara County is providing updates on the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's website. You can also call the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 1-833-688-5551.

County press briefings will be broadcast on KEYT.com on Fridays at 4:30 p.m.

Totals provided by the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and Santa Barbara County Public Health Department may differ due to a difference in reporting methods: the BOP reports both lab diagnosed and clinically diagnosed cases of COVID-19 while the County only reports lab diagnosed cases. Lab diagnoses are the number of cases reported by labs based on COVID-19 test results. Clinical diagnoses are made by doctors based on a patient's reported symptoms and are not based on a lab test result.

Skip to content