Santa Barbara County COVID-19 cases now 32,982; 436 deaths

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County reported 50 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. There have now been 32,982 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, including 436 deaths.

192 people in the community are considered to be still infectious. 40 people are hospitalized, 13 of whom are currently in the ICU.

Of the 436 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, four were inmates of the prison and one was an inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail. The majority of deaths have occurred in people over 70 years of age, many of which were associated with retirement homes or assisted living facilities. The county's first pediatric death was reported in December.

32,354 people, including people in the community and those in the Lompoc prison, are considered recovered.

At least 1,387 of those positive cases have been health care workers, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

More than 533,000 tests have been conducted so far.

A full breakdown of the cases on the county's website.

Number of Positive Cases per City/Area:

Geographic Area Daily Cases Total Confirmed Cases Recovered by Region Still infectious by Region Number of Deaths SOUTH COUNTY UNINCORPORATED AREA includes communities of Montecito, Summerland and the City of Carpinteria 2 1330 1300 10 20 CITY OF SANTA BARBARA and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon 11 6180 6050 36 94 CITY OF GOLETA 3 1722 1684 11 27 COMMUNITY OF ISLA VISTA 1 1261 1255 5 1 UNINCORPORATED AREA OF THE GOLETA VALLEY AND GAVIOTA 2 1152 1125 10 17 SANTA YNEZ VALLEY including the Cities of Solvang & Buellton, and the communities of Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos and Ballard 1 981 961 3 17 CITY OF LOMPOC and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village 5 3484 3398 33 53 FEDERAL PRISON IN LOMPOC 0 1088 1084 0 4 CITY OF SANTA MARIA 17 11128 10919 58 151 COMMUNITY OF ORCUTT 3 1736 1698 10 28 UNINCORPORATED AREAS of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the City of Guadalupe 1 1260 1235 3 22 Out of County — — — — — Pending 4 1660 1645 13 2 Total** 50 32982 32354 192 436

**Health Care Workers (HCW)= 1387

Recovery Status Community Federal Prison in Lompoc Total

(Community & Prison) Still Infectious Cases 192 0 192 Recovered Cases 31270 1084 32354 Recovering in Hospital — — 40 Recovering in ICU — — 13 Pending Information 0 0 —

Number of Cases by Age Daily Community Federal Prison

in Lompoc Total

(Community & Prison) 0 – 17 7 3202 0 3202 18 – 29 9 9327 145 9472 30 – 49 21 10496 587 11083 50 – 69 13 6628 323 6951 70+ 0 2236 33 2269 Age Suppressed 0 — — — Pending 0 5 0 5

Number of Cases by Gender Daily Community Federal Prison

in Lompoc Total

(Community & Prison) Female 24 16243 2 16245 Male 25 15330 1073 16403 Unknown 1 321 13 334 Pending 0 — — —

Testing Status Total Cumulative Positive 32982 Cumulative Negative 495828 Cumulative Inconclusive 2324 Cumulative Pending 514 Cumulative Invalid 1452 Total 533100

Transmission Method Total Community Close Contact Transmission 11384 Persons Incarcerated at Federal Prison in Lompoc Close Contact 1088 Travel Transmission 205 Community Transmission 7190 Unknown 12910 Under Investigation 205

Symptomatic Status Asymptomatic 2980 Symptomatic 18667 Unknown 11131 Under Investigation 204

ICU Availability SBC ICU Availability 36.4% — –%

RACE/ETHNICITY Daily Community Federal Prison in Lompoc Total

(Community & Prison) Hispanic/Latino 26 18805 379 19184 White 13 5286 379 5665 Asian 1 597 54 651 Black/African American 1 234 150 384 American Indian/Native Alaskan 0 39 30 69 Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander 1 29 2 31 Multiracial 0 411 1 412 Other 0 293 1 294 Unknown Ethnicity 3 1923 2 1925 Unknown Race, Non-Hispanic 2 230 0 230 Missing 3 4047 90 4137 Suppressed/Inmate 0 — — — Total 50 31894 1088 32982

Santa Barbara County is providing updates on the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's website. You can also call the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 1-833-688-5551.

County press briefings will be broadcast on KEYT.com on Fridays at 4:30 p.m.

Totals provided by the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and Santa Barbara County Public Health Department may differ due to a difference in reporting methods: the BOP reports both lab diagnosed and clinically diagnosed cases of COVID-19 while the County only reports lab diagnosed cases. Lab diagnoses are the number of cases reported by labs based on COVID-19 test results. Clinical diagnoses are made by doctors based on a patient's reported symptoms and are not based on a lab test result.