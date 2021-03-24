Santa Barbara County COVID-19 cases now 32,933; 436 deaths

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County reported 38 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Wednesday. There have now been 32,933 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, including 436 deaths.

176 people in the community are considered to be still infectious. 42 people are hospitalized, 12 of whom are currently in the ICU.

Of the 436 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, four were inmates of the prison and one was an inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail. The majority of deaths have occurred in people over 70 years of age, many of which were associated with retirement homes or assisted living facilities. The county's first pediatric death was reported in December.

32,321 people, including people in the community and those in the Lompoc prison, are considered recovered.

At least 1,386 of those positive cases have been health care workers, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

More than 528,000 tests have been conducted so far.

A full breakdown of the cases on the county's website.

Number of Positive Cases per City/Area:

Geographic Area Daily Cases Total Confirmed Cases Recovered by Region Still infectious by Region Number of Deaths SOUTH COUNTY UNINCORPORATED AREA includes communities of Montecito, Summerland and the City of Carpinteria 2 1327 1298 9 20 CITY OF SANTA BARBARA and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon 9 6169 6044 31 94 CITY OF GOLETA 1 1719 1683 9 27 COMMUNITY OF ISLA VISTA 2 1261 1256 4 1 UNINCORPORATED AREA OF THE GOLETA VALLEY AND GAVIOTA 0 1150 1124 9 17 SANTA YNEZ VALLEY including the Cities of Solvang & Buellton, and the communities of Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos and Ballard 1 980 956 7 17 CITY OF LOMPOC and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village 7 3479 3390 36 53 FEDERAL PRISON IN LOMPOC 0 1088 1084 0 4 CITY OF SANTA MARIA 12 11111 10910 50 151 COMMUNITY OF ORCUTT 1 1733 1698 7 28 UNINCORPORATED AREAS of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the City of Guadalupe 0 1259 1235 2 22 Out of County — — — — — Pending 3 1657 1643 12 2 Total** 38 32933 32321 176 436

**Health Care Workers (HCW)= 1386

Recovery Status Community Federal Prison in Lompoc Total

(Community & Prison) Still Infectious Cases 176 0 176 Recovered Cases 31237 1084 32321 Recovering in Hospital — — 42 Recovering in ICU — — 12 Pending Information 0 0 —

Number of Cases by Age Daily Community Federal Prison

in Lompoc Total

(Community & Prison) 0 – 17 4 3195 0 3195 18 – 29 13 9319 145 9464 30 – 49 10 10475 587 11062 50 – 69 9 6615 323 6938 70+ 2 2236 33 2269 Age Suppressed 0 — — — Pending 0 5 0 5

Number of Cases by Gender Daily Community Federal Prison

in Lompoc Total

(Community & Prison) Female 16 16220 2 16222 Male 22 15305 1073 16378 Unknown 0 320 13 333 Pending 0 — — —

Testing Status Total Cumulative Positive 32933 Cumulative Negative — Cumulative Inconclusive — Cumulative Pending — Cumulative Invalid — Total —

Transmission Method Total Community Close Contact Transmission 11369 Persons Incarcerated at Federal Prison in Lompoc Close Contact 1088 Travel Transmission 204 Community Transmission 7185 Unknown 12902 Under Investigation 185

Symptomatic Status Asymptomatic 2978 Symptomatic 18647 Unknown 11124 Under Investigation 184

ICU Availability SBC ICU Availability 49.4% — –%

RACE/ETHNICITY Daily Community Federal Prison in Lompoc Total

(Community & Prison) Hispanic/Latino 17 18774 379 19153 White 7 5272 379 5651 Asian 0 594 54 648 Black/African American 1 233 150 383 American Indian/Native Alaskan 0 39 30 69 Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander 0 28 2 30 Multiracial 0 408 1 409 Other 2 293 1 2924 Unknown Ethnicity 7 1927 2 1929 Unknown Race, Non-Hispanic 0 228 0 228 Missing 4 4049 90 4139 Suppressed/Inmate 0 — — — Total 38 31845 1088 32933

Santa Barbara County is providing updates on the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's website. You can also call the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 1-833-688-5551.

County press briefings will be broadcast on KEYT.com on Fridays at 4:30 p.m.

Totals provided by the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and Santa Barbara County Public Health Department may differ due to a difference in reporting methods: the BOP reports both lab diagnosed and clinically diagnosed cases of COVID-19 while the County only reports lab diagnosed cases. Lab diagnoses are the number of cases reported by labs based on COVID-19 test results. Clinical diagnoses are made by doctors based on a patient's reported symptoms and are not based on a lab test result.