Coronavirus
March 21, 2021 5:42 pm
Santa Barbara County COVID-19 cases now 32,933; 436 deaths

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County reported 38 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Wednesday. There have now been 32,933 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, including 436 deaths.

176 people in the community are considered to be still infectious. 42 people are hospitalized, 12 of whom are currently in the ICU.

Of the 436 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, four were inmates of the prison and one was an inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail. The majority of deaths have occurred in people over 70 years of age, many of which were associated with retirement homes or assisted living facilities. The county's first pediatric death was reported in December.

32,321 people, including people in the community and those in the Lompoc prison, are considered recovered.

At least 1,386 of those positive cases have been health care workers, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

More than 528,000 tests have been conducted so far.

A full breakdown of the cases on the county's website.

Number of Positive Cases per City/Area:

Geographic AreaDaily CasesTotal  Confirmed CasesRecovered by RegionStill infectious by RegionNumber of Deaths
SOUTH COUNTY UNINCORPORATED AREA includes communities of Montecito, Summerland and the City of Carpinteria213271298920
CITY OF SANTA BARBARA and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon9616960443194
CITY OF GOLETA117191683927
COMMUNITY OF ISLA VISTA21261125641
UNINCORPORATED AREA OF THE GOLETA VALLEY AND GAVIOTA011501124917
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY including the Cities of Solvang & Buellton, and the communities of Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos and Ballard1980956717
CITY OF LOMPOC and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village7347933903653
FEDERAL PRISON IN LOMPOC01088108404
CITY OF SANTA MARIA 12111111091050151
COMMUNITY OF ORCUTT117331698728
UNINCORPORATED AREAS of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey,  Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the City of Guadalupe012591235222
Out of County
Pending316571643122
Total** 383293332321176436

**Health Care Workers (HCW)= 1386

Recovery StatusCommunityFederal Prison in LompocTotal
(Community & Prison)
Still Infectious Cases1760176
Recovered Cases31237108432321
Recovering in Hospital42
Recovering in ICU12
Pending Information00
Number of Cases by AgeDaily CommunityFederal Prison
in Lompoc		Total
(Community & Prison)
0 – 174319503195
18 – 291393191459464
30 – 49101047558711062
50 – 69966153236938
70+22236332269
Age Suppressed0
Pending0505
Number of Cases by GenderDailyCommunityFederal Prison
in Lompoc		Total 
(Community & Prison)
Female1616220216222
Male2215305107316378
Unknown032013333
Pending0
Testing StatusTotal 
Cumulative Positive32933
Cumulative Negative
Cumulative Inconclusive
Cumulative Pending
Cumulative Invalid
Total
Transmission MethodTotal
Community Close Contact Transmission11369
Persons Incarcerated at Federal Prison in Lompoc Close Contact1088
Travel Transmission 204
Community Transmission7185
Unknown12902
Under Investigation185
Symptomatic Status
Asymptomatic2978
Symptomatic18647
Unknown11124
Under Investigation184
ICU Availability
SBC ICU Availability49.4%
–%
RACE/ETHNICITYDailyCommunityFederal Prison in LompocTotal
(Community & Prison)
Hispanic/Latino171877437919153
White752723795651
Asian059454648
Black/African American1233150383
American Indian/Native Alaskan0393069
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander02830
Multiracial04081409
Other229312924
Unknown Ethnicity7192721929
Unknown Race, Non-Hispanic02280228
Missing44049904139
Suppressed/Inmate0
Total3831845108832933

Santa Barbara County is providing updates on the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's website. You can also call the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 1-833-688-5551.

County press briefings will be broadcast on KEYT.com on Fridays at 4:30 p.m.

Totals provided by the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and Santa Barbara County Public Health Department may differ due to a difference in reporting methods: the BOP reports both lab diagnosed and clinically diagnosed cases of COVID-19 while the County only reports lab diagnosed cases. Lab diagnoses are the number of cases reported by labs based on COVID-19 test results. Clinical diagnoses are made by doctors based on a patient's reported symptoms and are not based on a lab test result.

