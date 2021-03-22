Foodbank of Santa Barbara County marks one year of COVID-19 response

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County isn't holding an anniversary party or high-fiving the date, but it is marking 365 days of Covid19 Emergency response and 365 days of doing things differently to prevent the spread of the pandemic in Santa Barbara County.

Few workers at FoodBank's South County warehouse knew about the one year mark.

Teams members that include National Guard members and volunteers start their day early at 6 a.m.

They needed extra help this year because of the demand. Foodbank has doubled its service in Southern Santa Barbara County, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Santa Ynez, Carpinteria and Goleta.

Workers are grateful for donations that help them do their jobs.

Foodbank Warehouse Supervisor Jesse Aguilar said the food comes from local donations.

"You know they have been giving us food and we have been giving it out. When people come and donate here it is not like it is going to no one. It’s going, literally, it could be going to your neighbor,” said Aguilar.

Foodbank has been distributing about 70,000 pounds of food a day or about two semi-trucks full of groceries.

To donate, volunteer or learn more about the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County visit foodbanksbc.org.