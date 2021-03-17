Health experts encourage more COVID-19 testing even with move to red tier reopening

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Saint Patrick’s Day was the first major holiday in California to fall in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Now it’s the first major holiday to be part of many California counties moving into the red tier.

On Tuesday Santa Barbara County moved from the purple tier, the most restricted tier, to the red tier. Part of the blueprint to move into different tiers is testing.

For Santa Barbara County to move into the orange tier the county needs a below 5% positive test rate. Santa Barbara County Public Health officials state the county is currently at 3.3%. So the county must maintain its below 5% positive test rate for three weeks to be eligible to move into the orange tier.

Health officials said the best way to keep the test rate low is for people to continue wearing their masks, avoiding large gatherings and washing hands frequently. They also encourage more people to get tested more often. They will then know where the virus is in the community and will have more negative tests for a lower positive test rate.

Santa Barbara County Public Health on Monday moved their mobile clinic from Carpinteria to East Beach in Santa Barbara. The goal is to test the LatinX community more.

Cottage Hospital is encouraging their patients to use their rapid tests. A patient can be tested in their car and receive a result in 45 minutes.

The state and county-provided tests are free. Results are taking about 1 to 2 days to come back. Cottage Hospital’s rapid tests are $189, but with a major insurance provider, they could be as low as an office visit copay.

For more information about the state-run free tests visit their website here. For more information about Cottage Hospital’s rapid test visit their website here.