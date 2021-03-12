Santa Barbara County jail cleared of active COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Main Jail has no active cases of COVID-19, according to the sheriff's office.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, all active coronavirus cases at the jail have been cleared. There are currently no inmates being monitored for COVID-19.

Cases are cleared either when an inmate is released from custody or is considered to be medically recovered.

The sheriff's office also said one additional jail guard has tested positive for COVID-19. In total, 116 sheriff's office employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. All but three have returned to work.

