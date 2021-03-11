SLO County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 251.

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take days or weeks to verify.

Sadly, today we report 51 more #COVID19 cases and 3 more deaths of members of our community. Our hearts go out to those who lost their life as well as to their loved ones, who are grieving today. #SLOTheSpread #MaskUp #KeepYourDistance #GettheVax https://t.co/z5B1y95F9D — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) March 11, 2021

The public health department is encouraging residents to do what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and keeping safe physical distance while out in public. People eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to sign up to schedule an appointment to receive one.

In addition to these new deaths, San Luis Obispo County reported 51 new coronavirus cases Thursday. 11 people are currently hospitalized including 2 of whom that are in the ICU.

For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, click here.