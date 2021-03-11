SB Clinics is looking for volunteers to help their COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is preparing to increase their COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The clinics is preparing to move from one vaccination date to five. And go from vaccinating 160 patients to more than 750.

SB Clinics needs help to increase their patient capacity. SB Clinic associate medical director, Dr. Susan Lawton, said the hardest part of the rollout is the administrative side. And they need help scheduling appointments and filing paperwork.

To become a volunteer call 805-963-1174.