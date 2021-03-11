Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 11:47 am

SB Clinics is looking for volunteers to help their COVID-19 vaccine rollout

COVID shot
Santa Barbara County says it is receiving a greater supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, including the newly approved Johnson and Johnson doses.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is preparing to increase their COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The clinics is preparing to move from one vaccination date to five. And go from vaccinating 160 patients to more than 750.

SB Clinics needs help to increase their patient capacity. SB Clinic associate medical director, Dr. Susan Lawton, said the hardest part of the rollout is the administrative side. And they need help scheduling appointments and filing paperwork.

To become a volunteer call 805-963-1174.

Health / Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Scott Sheahen

Scott Sheahen is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Scott, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content