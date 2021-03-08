Paso Robles school district receives enough vaccines for whole staff

Coronavirus

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District has received enough COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate all staff members.

The school district announced Monday that it had received 400 doses of the vaccine, which is enough to vaccinate the entire staff over the next two weeks.

Previously, the district went through the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department and the County Office of Education to schedule a limited amount of vaccine appointments.

Due to a lack of available appointments, the school district had to prioritize getting vaccines to staff members who were at the greatest risk, including special education teachers, the school district said.

The arrival of the vaccines now means all staff members can receive a vaccine, just as students begin arriving back to school on March 16.

Deputy Superintendent Jennifer Gaviola announced the news with a press release. In the release, Gaviola said it was "good news to all the staff and our community."

