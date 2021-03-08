Johnson & Johnson vaccine now being administered in SLO County

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The new single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered in San Luis Obispo County.

On Friday, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced the county had received 1,400 doses of the vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson is very effective at preventing severe disease,

hospitalization, and death from COVID-19,” said San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein, said in a statement. “Adding a third safe and effective vaccine to our arsenal will be instrumental in the fight against COVID-19. This is great news for our community.”

All of the Johnson & Johnson doses have been allocated to local pharmacies that will administer the shots.

The Public Health Department will continue to administer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at is three clinics, at Cuesta College, South County Regional Center and Paso Robles Event Center.

Monday marks the first day for vaccine distribution at the South County Regional Center.

The County has moved its south county site from Arroyo Grande High School to the nearby Regional Center in order for the school to prepare for students that will begin on-campus instruction next Monday.

For more information about the County's vaccination efforts, visit RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine or call County’s Phone Assistance Center at (805) 543-2444