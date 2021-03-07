Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics working to ensure patients get second vaccine dose

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBAR, Calif.-

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics gave patients their second dose of the Moderna COVID19 vaccine over the weekend.

Many appeared overjoyed after getting the shots at the La Cumbre Middle School vaccination site.

Jorge Acosta of Lompoc said everybody was doing a perfect job.

Donna Harris said she was nervous she wasn't going to get her shots because she didn't know how to sign-up, then the the clinic staff called.

"They called me and confirmed my second one for today," said Harris.

Acosta brought his daughter with him for his second shot. They both fear needles. He said it didn't hurt.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics staff says they are calling all of their patients to schedule them when they are eligible according to rollout rules.

When a possible surplus is available they have a plan to make sure that no one jumps the line. They say no vaccine is wasted.

Medical Director Dr. Susan Lawton said, "We call people same day and tell them that there is a chance that we will have a vaccine for you later today, please be available. Then we call them and they come over and we give them the vaccine. but they're from our eligibility lists."

After people get fully vaccinated healthcare workers said they need to continue spacing and wearing masks until herd immunity is reached.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Charles Fenzi said,"The numbers were going down nicely. The last couple of weeks they started to sneak up a little bit, so we need to make sure that we're still doing the right thing."

Cottage hospital staff members are also working hard to help them vaccinate their clinic patients.