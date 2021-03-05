Santa Barbara County COVID-19 cases now 32,267; 422 deaths

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County reported 49 new coronavirus cases and one additional death on Friday. There have now been 32,267 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, including 422 deaths.

322 people in the community are considered to be still infectious. 53 people are hospitalized, 17 of whom are currently in the ICU.

Of the 422 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, four were inmates of the prison and one was an inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail. The majority of deaths have occurred in people over 70 years of age, many of which were associated with retirement homes or assisted living facilities. The county's first pediatric death was reported in December.

31,523 people, including people in the community and those in the Lompoc prison, are considered recovered.

At least 1,354 of those positive cases have been health care workers, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

More than 495,000 tests have been conducted so far.

A full breakdown of the cases on the county's website.

Number of Positive Cases per City/Area: Geographic Area Daily Cases Total Confirmed Cases Recovered by Region Still infectious by Region Number of Deaths SOUTH COUNTY UNINCORPORATED AREA includes communities of Montecito, Summerland and the City of Carpinteria 1 1293 1258 15 20 CITY OF SANTA BARBARA and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon 15 6043 5858 91 94 CITY OF GOLETA 6 1674 1620 28 26 COMMUNITY OF ISLA VISTA 5 1234 1222 11 1 UNINCORPORATED AREA OF THE GOLETA VALLEY AND GAVIOTA 2 1115 1080 18 17 SANTA YNEZ VALLEY including the Cities of Solvang & Buellton, and the communities of Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos and Ballard 3 959 933 9 17 CITY OF LOMPOC and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village 0 3384 3302 37 45 FEDERAL PRISON IN LOMPOC 0 1088 1082 2 4 CITY OF SANTA MARIA 11 10861 10635 78 148 COMMUNITY OF ORCUTT 2 1702 1658 17 27 UNINCORPORATED AREAS of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the City of Guadalupe 1 1234 1209 4 21 Out of County — — — — — Pending 3 1680 1666 12 2 Total** 49 32267 31523 322 422 **Health Care Workers (HCW)= 1354 Recovery Status Community Federal Prison in Lompoc Total

(Community & Prison) Still Infectious Cases 320 2 322 Recovered Cases 30441 1082 31523 Recovering in Hospital — — 53 Recovering in ICU — — 17 Pending Information 0 0 —

Number of Cases by Age Daily Community Federal Prison

in Lompoc Total

(Community & Prison) 0 – 17 6 3104 0 3104 18 – 29 22 9122 145 9267 30 – 49 15 10250 587 10837 50 – 69 6 6491 323 6814 70+ 0 2207 33 2240 Age Suppressed 0 — — — Pending 0 5 0 5

Number of Cases by Gender Daily Community Federal Prison

in Lompoc Total

(Community & Prison) Female 28 15892 2 15894 Male 21 14968 1073 16041 Unknown 0 319 13 332 Pending 0 — — —

Testing Status Total Cumulative Positive 32267 Cumulative Negative 458811 Cumulative Inconclusive 2212 Cumulative Pending 520 Cumulative Invalid 1333 Total 495143

Transmission Method Total Community Close Contact Transmission 10960 Persons Incarcerated at Federal Prison in Lompoc Close Contact 1088 Travel Transmission 199 Community Transmission 6838 Unknown 12586 Under Investigation 596

Symptomatic Status Asymptomatic 2845 Symptomatic 17964 Unknown 10859 Under Investigation 599

ICU Availability SBC ICU Availability 28.9%

RACE/ETHNICITY Daily Community Federal Prison in Lompoc Total

(Community & Prison) Hispanic/Latino 26 18268 379 18647 White 5 5107 379 5486 Asian 0 578 54 632 Black/African American 1 222 150 372 American Indian/Native Alaskan 1 40 30 70 Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander 0 29 2 31 Multiracial 0 381 1 382 Other 0 301 1 302 Unknown Ethnicity 5 1913 2 1915 Unknown Race, Non-Hispanic 1 230 0 230 Missing 10 4110 90 4200 Suppressed/Inmate 0 — — — Total 49 31179 1088 32267

Santa Barbara County is providing updates on the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's website. You can also call the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 1-833-688-5551.

County press briefings will be broadcast on KEYT.com on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m.

Totals provided by the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and Santa Barbara County Public Health Department may differ due to a difference in reporting methods: the BOP reports both lab diagnosed and clinically diagnosed cases of COVID-19 while the County only reports lab diagnosed cases. Lab diagnoses are the number of cases reported by labs based on COVID-19 test results. Clinical diagnoses are made by doctors based on a patient's reported symptoms and are not based on a lab test result.