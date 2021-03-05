Skip to Content
Santa Barbara County COVID-19 cases now 32,267; 422 deaths

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County reported 49 new coronavirus cases and one additional death on Friday. There have now been 32,267 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, including 422 deaths.

322 people in the community are considered to be still infectious. 53 people are hospitalized, 17 of whom are currently in the ICU.

Of the 422 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, four were inmates of the prison and one was an inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail. The majority of deaths have occurred in people over 70 years of age, many of which were associated with retirement homes or assisted living facilities. The county's first pediatric death was reported in December.

31,523 people, including people in the community and those in the Lompoc prison, are considered recovered.

At least 1,354 of those positive cases have been health care workers, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

More than 495,000 tests have been conducted so far.

A full breakdown of the cases on the county's website.

Number of Positive Cases per City/Area:

Geographic AreaDaily CasesTotal  Confirmed CasesRecovered by RegionStill infectious by RegionNumber of Deaths
SOUTH COUNTY UNINCORPORATED AREA includes communities of Montecito, Summerland and the City of Carpinteria1129312581520
CITY OF SANTA BARBARA and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon15604358589194
CITY OF GOLETA6167416202826
COMMUNITY OF ISLA VISTA512341222111
UNINCORPORATED AREA OF THE GOLETA VALLEY AND GAVIOTA2111510801817
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY including the Cities of Solvang & Buellton, and the communities of Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos and Ballard3959933917
CITY OF LOMPOC and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village0338433023745
FEDERAL PRISON IN LOMPOC01088108224
CITY OF SANTA MARIA 11108611063578148
COMMUNITY OF ORCUTT2170216581727
UNINCORPORATED AREAS of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey,  Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the City of Guadalupe112341209421
Out of County
Pending316801666122
Total** 493226731523322422

**Health Care Workers (HCW)= 1354

Recovery StatusCommunityFederal Prison in LompocTotal
(Community & Prison)
Still Infectious Cases3202322
Recovered Cases30441108231523
Recovering in Hospital53
Recovering in ICU17
Pending Information00
Number of Cases by AgeDaily CommunityFederal Prison
in Lompoc		Total
(Community & Prison)
0 – 176310403104
18 – 292291221459267
30 – 49151025058710837
50 – 69664913236814
70+02207332240
Age Suppressed0
Pending0505
Number of Cases by GenderDailyCommunityFederal Prison
in Lompoc		Total 
(Community & Prison)
Female2815892215894
Male2114968107316041
Unknown031913332
Pending0
Testing StatusTotal 
Cumulative Positive32267
Cumulative Negative458811
Cumulative Inconclusive2212
Cumulative Pending520
Cumulative Invalid1333
Total495143
Transmission MethodTotal
Community Close Contact Transmission10960
Persons Incarcerated at Federal Prison in Lompoc Close Contact1088
Travel Transmission 199
Community Transmission6838
Unknown12586
Under Investigation596
Symptomatic Status
Asymptomatic2845
Symptomatic17964
Unknown10859
Under Investigation599
ICU Availability
SBC ICU Availability28.9%
RACE/ETHNICITYDailyCommunityFederal Prison in LompocTotal
(Community & Prison)
Hispanic/Latino261826837918647
White551073795486
Asian057854632
Black/African American1222150372
American Indian/Native Alaskan1403070
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander02931
Multiracial03811382
Other03011302
Unknown Ethnicity5191321915
Unknown Race, Non-Hispanic12300230
Missing104110904200
Suppressed/Inmate0
Total4931179108832267

Santa Barbara County is providing updates on the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department's website. You can also call the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 1-833-688-5551.

County press briefings will be broadcast on KEYT.com on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m.

Totals provided by the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and Santa Barbara County Public Health Department may differ due to a difference in reporting methods: the BOP reports both lab diagnosed and clinically diagnosed cases of COVID-19 while the County only reports lab diagnosed cases. Lab diagnoses are the number of cases reported by labs based on COVID-19 test results. Clinical diagnoses are made by doctors based on a patient's reported symptoms and are not based on a lab test result.

