Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be made available at some Santa Barbara vaccination sites

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - More first-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments are becoming available starting next week through the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

The first-dose vaccine appointments are for Santa Barbara County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine. The newest people made eligible include those working in emergency services, agriculture and food service. The appointments are also available for any remaining health care workers who were eligible under Phase 1A.

The public health department is also expecting the arrival of thousands of doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That vaccine will be available at some of these county-run vaccination clinics.

Santa Barbara County is expecting to receive 3,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week and plans to distribute the doses among health care providers in addition to those used at public health vaccination sites.

“Having an effective, fast-acting, one-dose vaccine at our disposal only enhances our ability to vaccinate every community member who wishes to receive the vaccine. This added tool propels us further forward towards the end of this pandemic," said Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso. “With this added light at the end of the tunnel, I’d like to remind our community that now is not the time to drop our guard. Continue masking, practicing social distance, and getting tested.”

All three vaccinations currently available in the United States have been authorized for emergency use and are considered to be highly effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 symptoms.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is delivered in a single dose, which means more people will be vaccinated in a shorter time frame, public health said.

Appointment registration links will be available on the county's public health website beginning Monday at 9 a.m.

Anyone who is eligible for the vaccine who needs extra assistance scheduling an appointment can also call the Santa Barbara County Call Center by dialing 211, and selecting option 4 after choosing language.

CVS Pharmacy and Rite-Aid Pharmacy are also offering vaccine appointments to all eligible residents. Other local pharmacies and hospitals continue to offer appointments to health care workers and those aged 65 and older.

For more on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, click here.