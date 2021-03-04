SLO County reports 46 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 46 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths Thursday.

These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 241.

Sadly, today we report 46 more #COVID19 cases and 3 more deaths of members of our community. Our hearts go out to those who lost their life as well as to their loved ones, who are grieving today. #SLOTheSpread #StopTheSurge #MaskUp #KeepYourDistance https://t.co/z5B1y95F9D — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) March 4, 2021

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department processes a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take days or weeks to verify.

There have been 19,797 cases of COVID-19 reported in San Luis Obispo County since the pandemic began. 12 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, including five people who are in the intensive care unit.

The public health department is encouraging residents to do what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and keeping safe physical distance while out in public. Residents are also urged to avoid large gatherings and are encouraged to stay home when possible.

For a complete breakdown of coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County, click here.