Santa Barbara County public health director says thousands of J&J vaccines to arrive this week

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County will receive 3,800 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine this week. They’ll start going into arms next week.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso chatted with NewsChannel's Joe Buttitta about these efforts and more during their weekly discussion on Midday.

