Gov. Newsom pays visit to Ventura County Office of Education vaccination site

Coronavirus

CAMARILLO, Calif.

Teachers with vaccination appointments waited patiently in line at the Ventura County Office of Education in Camarillo on Tuesday afternoon while administrators prepared for the Governor's visit.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's vaccination site visitation schedule along the coast began with a stop at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo.

Newsom made his way by car to Camarillo to see where teachers started getting vaccinations on Saturday. They will need a second dose in a couple of weeks.

He thanked health care workers brought in from out-of-town to administer the vaccines to teachers.

Many schools are on the verge of returning to a hybrid mix of in-person and distance learning, depending the district.

"This is the last quarter of this if we remain vigilant, if we do the right things, the tough things, this is the hardest part because we are all just ready, we can't wait," said Newsom.

He said now is not the time to take off masks.

He said state funding for small business and schools will help.

"No one is naive about the impact of small businesses, no one is naive about the impact on working families, particularly mothers, single mothers."

He was raised by a single mom.

Unlike other states Newsom said the state is providing checks he called Golden State Stimulus.

The state is also providing grants for businesses and money for schools to protect students and staff.

"Follow science, follow the health and the data," said the Governor.

He said seven counties moved into the less restrictive red tier this week and will now be able to allow indoor dining and workouts and more.

"But we are not pulling the bandaid off and saying you should do that without modifications and you should do that without face coverings we will not follow that example."

The Governor also spoke to elected leaders.

Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez was one of the elected officials on hand. She lost her brother, Ricardo Ramirez to COVID19 last month.

He was a retired electrician and Army veteran.

"He had his whole life ahead of him, he had a family and children who loved him and today we are here at the vaccination center and I just, you know, the emotions are sorrow, some anger and resentment, but also please take it seriously, this is a horrible thing. It is very contagious and you might think it won't affect your family, but when it does you will never be the same, my family will never be the same."

As the governor left a small group for recall supporters stood in the parking lot. They want him voted out of office for his restrictive handling of the pandemic.

Some of them are parents from the Oxnard Union High School District who are anxious for their children to return to in-person learning. They said his children go in-person to private school.

They said the state should relax the COVID19 tier requirements to make that happen sooner that later.

Newsom said some schools are already open and others will be adding more students to in person classes.

Educators said Ventura County teachers will all be vaccinated by the end of the month.