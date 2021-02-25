SLO County reports 6 new coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported six new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday. These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 227.

The public health department did not report new cases on Wednesday due to a delay at the state's CalREDIE reporting system.

After a delay in data yesterday, today we report 112 more #COVID19 cases (+82 Wed, +30 today). We also sadly report 6 more deaths of members of our community. Our hearts go out to those who lost their life as well as to their loved ones. #SLOTheSpread https://t.co/z5B1y95F9D — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) February 25, 2021

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take days or weeks to verify.

The county public health department also reported 112 new coronavirus cases -- 82 on Wednesday and 30 on Thursday.

The public health department is encouraging residents to do what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently and keeping safe physical distance while out in public. Residents are also urged to avoid large gatherings and are encouraged to stay home when possible.

